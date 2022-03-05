Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
Northern Frontier Company Profile (CVE:FFF)
