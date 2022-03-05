The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $403.85

Shares of The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 403.85 ($5.42) and traded as low as GBX 391 ($5.25). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 391.50 ($5.25), with a volume of 752,504 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 403.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 395.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

