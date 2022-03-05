Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Antares Pharma updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ATRS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 1,476,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,740. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

