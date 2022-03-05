Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Short Interest Up 67.2% in February

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the January 31st total of 54,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:PVBC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,085. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

