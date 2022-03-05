Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the January 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.32. 68,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,188. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $78.01 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 816.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $610,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.