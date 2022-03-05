INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of INMB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. 165,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $139.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 18.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 90,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INMB. Zacks Investment Research cut INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

