Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.69

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 191884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGDDY. Barclays cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

