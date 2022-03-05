HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,418,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of HEXO by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HEXO by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HEXO by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.