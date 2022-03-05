Iluka Resources Limited (ILKAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on April 22nd

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3793 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS ILKAY opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

