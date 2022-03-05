Piper Sandler Trims HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Target Price to $32.00

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.62. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $84,170.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,787 shares of company stock worth $700,770 over the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

