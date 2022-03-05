Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 22nd

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

NYSE:HY opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $611.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($5.09). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.