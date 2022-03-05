Credit Suisse Group Cuts Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $29.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Groupon stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Groupon has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $507.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Groupon had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Groupon will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 750.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

