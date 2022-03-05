Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Get Lucira Health alerts:

NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 45.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucira Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucira Health (LHDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.