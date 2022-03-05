Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “
NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $16.60.
Lucira Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
