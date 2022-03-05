Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at B. Riley

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Orion Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 474,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,743. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Orion Group by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,139,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 538.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55,449 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

