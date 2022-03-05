RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Up 48.6% in February

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAVE. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of RAVE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 102,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,002. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.