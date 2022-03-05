Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.78 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of OMI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. 697,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

