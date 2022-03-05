Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TYRA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 113,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,457. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $31.36.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

