$100.85 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) to post sales of $100.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.40 million to $102.30 million. AppFolio reported sales of $78.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $451.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.40 million to $452.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $541.35 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $543.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPF. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.47. The stock had a trading volume of 91,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,845. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,816.94 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $150.78.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

