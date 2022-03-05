Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.02). Evolent Health posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $147,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,408 shares of company stock worth $1,827,656. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,889,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,576 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Evolent Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,220,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 394,503 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Evolent Health by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,125,000 after purchasing an additional 175,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,753,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 858,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 2.05.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

