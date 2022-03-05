Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

BVH traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $28.68. 73,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,569. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $601.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 129,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

