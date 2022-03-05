Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MCS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 157,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $560.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.71. Marcus has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
Marcus Company Profile
Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.
