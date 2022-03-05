Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 157,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $560.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.71. Marcus has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Marcus alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marcus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Marcus by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Marcus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Marcus by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.