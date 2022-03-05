Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Buys 740 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 127,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 232,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,719 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. 75,568,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,678,250. The company has a market capitalization of $335.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

