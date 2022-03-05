Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $814,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.66. 31,609,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,623,160. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

