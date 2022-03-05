Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. National Western Life Group accounts for 7.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 32.03% of National Western Life Group worth $249,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in National Western Life Group by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in National Western Life Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth about $1,098,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWLI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301. The company has a market cap of $774.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.62 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.61.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

