Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.72 Million

Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) to post $436.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $411.99 million and the highest is $458.80 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $296.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $585,999 in the last three months. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

