PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.49

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.49 and last traded at $50.52, with a volume of 73374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMU. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,619,000. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 183,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

