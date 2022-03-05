Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 81500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77.

Get Eve & Co Incorporated alerts:

Eve & Co Incorporated Company Profile (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis oil in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.