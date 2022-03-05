Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading Up 6.1%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 201,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,016,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGB shares. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.97.
The company has a market capitalization of $604.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)
Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
