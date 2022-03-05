Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Repro Med Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 million, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.36. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
About Repro Med Systems (Get Rating)
Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.
