Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Repro Med Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 million, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.36. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRMD. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

