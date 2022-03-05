Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after buying an additional 70,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after buying an additional 63,084 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,540 shares of company stock worth $23,165,982. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,388.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,497.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1,508.17. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.