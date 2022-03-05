RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Short Interest Up 77.8% in February

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RXRA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. RXR Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.