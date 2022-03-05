PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

PED traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. 2,476,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,826. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.42.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

