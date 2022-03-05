Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of WEBR stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $11.07. 501,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. Weber has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. Weber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weber will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

In related news, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Weber by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Weber by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

