L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

FSTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $166.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.99. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $19.47.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

