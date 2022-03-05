The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Up 102.5% in February

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

Shares of SCX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 31,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,508. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.