Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $1.86. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 162,610 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 680,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.