Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.78

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.78 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 12.01 ($0.16). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 12.13 ($0.16), with a volume of 459,541 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £50.74 million and a PE ratio of -9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.72.
About Kromek Group (LON:KMK)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.