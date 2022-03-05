Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.78

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.78 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 12.01 ($0.16). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 12.13 ($0.16), with a volume of 459,541 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £50.74 million and a PE ratio of -9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.72.

About Kromek Group (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

