Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.73

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.73 and traded as low as C$50.46. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$51.00, with a volume of 2,290 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$571.45 million and a PE ratio of 13.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.