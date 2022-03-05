Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.33. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 936,816 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $39.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 106,962 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inpixon by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 446,303 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

