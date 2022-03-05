State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of VeriSign worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $296,262.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,303 shares of company stock valued at $7,694,778 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $217.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

