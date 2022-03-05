Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,080 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

NYSE C opened at $56.59 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

