StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

MBCN opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $149.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth $2,257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

