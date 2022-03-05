Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in CarMax by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CarMax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $6,665,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.02. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

CarMax Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.