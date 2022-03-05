Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of OTEX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.34. 399,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,638. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. Open Text has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Open Text by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Open Text by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

