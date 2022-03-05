REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGNX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 359,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,640. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,884,000 after acquiring an additional 209,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,656,000 after acquiring an additional 864,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,431,000 after acquiring an additional 62,815 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,358,000 after buying an additional 87,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 690.1% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after buying an additional 880,488 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.