Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of HRZN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,975. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $309.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $1,665,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

