Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $17.73. 1,004,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,512. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.