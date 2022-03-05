VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VZIO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Shares of VZIO stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.08. 2,086,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,694. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $2,550,658.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,861 shares of company stock worth $5,877,300.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

