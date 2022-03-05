Dexlab (DXL) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Dexlab (CURRENCY:DXL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Dexlab has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. Dexlab has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and $121,394.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.96 or 0.06741065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,066.06 or 0.99943268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00048163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Dexlab Coin Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dexlab

