Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded by Redburn Partners to “Neutral”

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.46) to GBX 1,442 ($19.35) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $515.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,930,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,537,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2,398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 281,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 344,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 279,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.